Coming Soon: Game Changer Second Song Update

Game Changer has been keeping the fans starved from the updates. It looks like the makers have started working on it and are planning to come up with enticing updates.

In the latest report, an official announcement on Game Changer’s second song is coming on 25th September. The actual second single is actually coming on the 30th day of September.

Recently, the music director of the movie S Thaman dropped a series of updates about Game Changer. As Thaman revealed, The background score work begins on October 1.

Game Changer is gearing up for release on December 20th worldwide.

Tags Game Changer Second Song

