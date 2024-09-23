Sundeep’s Majaka Look – Two Major Highlights

Among the young heroes we have, Sundeep Kishan is quick to come up with films and he’s making sure to have two releases each year.

After enthralling Dhanush’s Raayan, where he played a pivotal role that has anti-climax towards the end, he’s coming up with Dhamaka director Nakkina Trinadha Rao’s “Majaka”. And today, the first look was released.

More than the look and feel of the design, what surprised people are two elements, and they are none other than the ‘title tag’ and the numerology correction to the hero’s name.

Though Sandeep used this title earlier too, now he’s made it official by printing on the posters as he calls himself “People’s Star”. Decades ago, the maker of some films with revoloutionary themes, R Narayana Murthy used to be called as “Peoples Star”. Looks like Sandeep grabbed it and we have to see how the response will be like.

At the same time, one could notice that an ‘a’ from this second name “Kishan” went missing as it is now spelt “Sandeep Kishn”. From the likes of Pawan Kalyan to Tamannaah, many celebs indulged in numerology based name changes, and some of them got lucky with it.

We have to see if this new change will additionally benefit Sandeep and his Majaka. Produced by Razesh Danda, Majaka will hit cinemas on Sankranthi 2025.

