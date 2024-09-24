Devara Advance Bookings In Telugu States Underway

NTR’s Devara is one of the prestigious projects in Telugu film industry. Koratala Siva is the director and he is reuniting with NTR for this film after Janatha Garage. Interestingly, the advance bookings are in full swing in the USA and the pre-sales are currently underway in the Telugu states as well.

With a sentiment of not opening bookings on Tuesday, the team started the ticket sales yesterday in few areas. However, from today, the full-fledged bookings of the regular shows will be underway. The sales will go live for Morning, Matinee, First Show and Second show.

Apart from that, in many areas, the bookings will go live for the 7AM and 8AM shows as well. However, it is still uncertain if the bookings will be opened for 1 AM as well.

The team is expecting huge numbers in the advance sales itself. The makers wanted to ensure a smooth release the film to give the best experience for the fans across the globe. The film is hitting the screens on the 27th of this month.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯