Pawan Kalyan Sends Best Wishes To Karthi’s Satyam Sundaram

Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh Pawan Kalyan earlier earned actors to refrain from passing unwanted comments on Tirumala Laddu issue. The actor Karthi was swift and apologized and said it was an ‘unintended misunderstanding’.

Pawan Kalyan now appreciates Karthi’s kind gesture and wishes the best for Karthi’s movie Satyam Sundaram. While Karthi’s quick response to control the damage worked, Pawan Kalyan’s latest response to Karthi settled things back to normal.

Pawan Kalyan wrote on X, Dear @Karthi_Offl garu,

I sincerely appreciate your kind gesture and swift response, as well as the respect you’ve shown towards our shared traditions. Matters concerning our sacred institutions, like Tirupati and its revered laddus, carry deep emotional weight for millions of devotees, and it’s essential for all of us to handle such topics with care.

That said, I wanted to bring this to your notice with no intentions behind it, and I understand the situation was unintentional. Our responsibility as public figures is to foster unity and respect, especially regarding what we cherish most—our culture and spiritual values. Let’s always strive to uplift these values while continuing to inspire through cinema.

I would also like to express my admiration for you as a remarkable actor whose dedication and talent have consistently enriched our cinema.

Wishing you, @Suriya_offl garu, #Jyotika garu, and the entire team at @2D_ENTPVTLTD

a successful release of #Meiyazhagan / #SathyamSundaram. May it resonate with the audience and bring joy to many.’

Thank you for your hearty wishes dear sir! — Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) September 24, 2024

