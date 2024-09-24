Fan Tribute: When Shark Meets The Tiger

Young Tiger NTR is currently busy promoting his next film titled Devara. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film is creating a special interest among the audiences. The makers are betting high that the shark sequence in the film will be a treat for all the fans. Now, the fans came up with a tribute to their favourite star.

Some of the fans did an under water adventure by erecting the banner of NTR from Devara inside the sea. Interestingly, a shark touched these banners and the visuals have been shot by the fans. The video is currently going viral on social media.

Team Devara also acknowledged the efforts of the fans and appreciated them. “When Shark 🦈 meets Tiger 🐅 💥🤯 Always a surprise and a great effort 🙏🏻🙏🏻 This shows the true MADNESS OF LOVE for the MAN OF MASSES.” wrote team Devara on X.

It is a goosebumps moment indeed for all the fans. The movie is hitting the screens on the 27th of this month.

