NTR Decodes Need For Devara’s Sequel

Ahead of the release of Devara, NTR took part in a promotional interview of the film with Alia Bhatt. There have been cross-promotions between Devara and Jigra. During the interview, NTR detailed the reason behind bringing the film into two parts.

NTR said, “I asked Siva not to stop writing and continue developing it. There are a lot of characters that are getting developed perfectly. I got excited when I saw Saif sir’s performance in the film. There are so many characters in the film which could not stop from developing.”

It is then Alia asked if the team shot the part 2. NTR said that they only shot a bit of part two and a lot more is still pending.

“We went on to shoot and our editor said we got a length of five hours by the time we thought we finished the first half. We just did not realize this as we fell in love with everything. It is when we realize that we should stop and think, write, redevelop, cut, or chunk things to streamline things. That is when we decided to make the film in two parts,” revealed Tarak.

Directed by Koratala Siva, the film features Janhvi Kapoor in her debut in Telugu. The movie releases on the 27th of this month.

Related

Tags Alia Bhatt Jigra Devara Part 2 NTR Devara Part 2

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯