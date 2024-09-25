“Stop Fanwars” Devara Distributor Pens Open Letter

The recent surge in fan wars surrounding upcoming films has created a lot of buzz, especially on social media platforms like X. Trade analysts are stunned by the overwhelming advance bookings for Devara but the larger issue brewing online is the escalation of fan wars.

Suryadevara Naga Vamshi who is distributing Devara in the Telugu states took to social media urging fans to put an end to the fan wars.

In a heartfelt message, he urged fans to refrain from these unnecessary conflicts and focus on enjoying the films in a responsible manner. He stressed that fan wars only bring unwarranted negativity and, while they may seem thrilling in the moment, they could harm the reputation of the very movies fans are eager to support.

“Tarak anna chala gap tarvatha manchi emotional mass content tho vasthunnaru. He did his part by giving us very good content. From our side, we did everything we can to give u a wide release, as per the availability and possibility, along with benefit shows in AP after a long time, with the help of our beloved govt,” he shared about the status of the release.

Naga Vamshi also added, “Maa sincere request, meeru kooda responsible gaa prasantham ga undandi. Stop creating these unnecessary fan wars. Due to this we are only inviting negativity on our film it might give some temporary kick, but later it is affecting our heroes films only. So requesting all our co-fans please let’s stop these fan wars & enjoy this euphoria. Ee film tho ayina let’s take an oath to stop these fan wars on social media and to not spread negativity on our films. Moreover, Fans who are watching the film in the first screening stop posting videos on social media and don’t let the people sitting beside you also take videos. Let the fans who are watching the movie afterwards also have that thrill.”

It’s rare to see a producer like Nagavanshi speak so openly about the issue of fan wars, but the current atmosphere on social media—be it on X, Instagram, or elsewhere—calls for such action.

The first part of Devara, starring NTR and directed by Koratala Siva is releasing on the 27th of this month.

