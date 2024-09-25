Opinion: 5 Things ‘Devara’ Should Prove This Week

The upcoming film “Devara,” starring NTR and directed by Koratala Siva, is generating powerful buzz and anticipation as it prepares for its release. With a theatrical debut set for September 27, 2024, several key factors will determine whether “Devara” can meet the high expectations surrounding it. Here are five critical aspects the film must prove this week.

Living Up to the Game of Thrones Comparison

In his exclusive interview with Gulte.com earlier, Producer Kalyan Ram boldly claimed that “Devara” is “more than Game of Thrones,” raising the stakes for the film significantly. This comparison sets a daunting benchmark, as “Game of Thrones” is renowned for its intricate storytelling, character depth, and high production values. While Kalyan Ram emphasizes the extensive underwater sequences and elaborate set designs, the initial trailer has faced criticism for not matching the grandeur of its Hollywood counterpart. The film needs to deliver compelling content that justifies such towering comparisons to avoid disappointing fans.

NTR’s Solo Box Office Performance

“Devara” marks NTR’s first solo venture in six years, following his success in the pan-India multi-starrer “RRR.” The pressure is on for him to deliver a strong box office performance as a lead actor across the nation. Fans are eager to see if he can replicate his previous success and draw audiences back to theaters after a lengthy hiatus. The film’s success will heavily rely on NTR’s star power and ability to captivate viewers with his performance.

The Romantic Angle Featuring Janhvi Kapoor

The film also introduces Janhvi Kapoor in her Telugu debut, adding lots of excitement. The romantic subplot is expected to play a significant role in the narrative, and how well this angle is executed could influence audience reception. A strong chemistry between NTR and Janhvi could enhance the film’s appeal, especially among younger viewers who gravitate towards romantic narratives and the senior audience who loved NTR-Sridevi chemistry back then.

Anirudh’s Musical Contribution

Anirudh Ravichander’s music is anticipated to elevate “Devara,” as he has gained acclaim for his background scores in recent times. While he did superbly in movies like Jailer and Leo, his previous Telugu works like Agyathavasi and Gang Leader didn’t get him a huge name. Even for Devara, a section of music lovers haven’t appreciated him, so it has to be seen what Anirudh will weave in theatres for this Jr NTR starrer.

Koratala Siva’s Redemption After “Acharya”

Director Koratala Siva faced huge backlash following the underperformance of his previous film, “Acharya.” This project represents an opportunity for him to redeem himself and prove his directorial mettle once again. The expectations are high, not only from fans but also from industry insiders who are keenly observing how he navigates this challenge. A successful execution of “Devara” could restore his reputation and reaffirm his status as a successful director in Telugu cinema.

In conclusion, “Devara” has much at stake as it prepares for its release this weekend. From living up to ambitious comparisons with “Game of Thrones” to showcasing NTR’s solo prowess and delivering a compelling romantic narrative with Anirudh’s musical touch, each element will play a crucial role in determining its success. Let’s see if “Devara” can rise to meet these expectations!

