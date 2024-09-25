‘Animal’ Beauty Brutally Trolled For Sleazy Dance Moves

Triptii Dimri, the famous ‘bhabhi’ from “Animal” movie, has found herself at the center of controversy after her recent dance performance in the song “Mere Mehboob” from the upcoming film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

Her sensual moves, which included provocative hip shaking and waist gyration, have drawn criticism from many fans who accuse her of resorting to “item girl” antics to gain attention.

This is not the first time a Bollywood actress has faced backlash for her dance moves. In the past, stars like Deepika Padukone and Nora Fatehi have also been trolled for their “sleazy” and “vulgar” dance steps in various songs recently.

Many argue that such overtly sexual dance moves are demeaning to women and promote objectification.

However, Triptii’s supporters have come to her defence, stating that she is a talented actress who should not be judged solely based on one dance performance. They believe that the song is meant to be a fun, peppy number and that Dimri’s moves fit the spirit of the song.

Ultimately, the debate surrounding Tripti Dimri’s dance moves in “Mere Mehboob” highlights ongoing discussions about the portrayal of women in Bollywood songs and the double standards that often exist. Meanwhile, the trailer of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is also going viral, with the content seemingly a replica of Hollywood’s superhit film, Cameron Diaz’s “Sex Tape”.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯