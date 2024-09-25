It’s Me & Me: NTR at Beyond Fest

Beyond Fest 2024 witnessed the presence of NTR as he promotes his next release Devara. The film’s first part is gearing up for a grand release on the 27th of this month. Interestingly, Tarak spilled some beans on the way the film shaped up and shared the thoughts about the movie making process during his interaction in Los Angeles.

NTR was last seen in the film RRR. Before that, NTR’s solo release was Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. However in RRR, NTR acted along with Ram Charan but this time NTR is coming solo, which he confirmed at the event.

When the host said, “In RRR, it was a double header with you and Ram Charan but Devara, it’s you,” NTR was quick to take over and answer the question.

“This time, it is me and me. I am playing both father and son. The father’s name is Devara and the son is Vara. It is a story of father and son but not a roller-coaster journey of father and son. We have action, emotion and all. I do not want to reveal the spoilers,” said NTR who floored them all with his answer.

Meanwhile, Beyond Fest is a film festival event held from September 25, 2024 to October 9, 2024 in Los Angeles, California, USA. NTR is happy to present his film Devara at the film festival.

On the other hand, the advance sales in the USA for the film are so encouraging. NTR already created a record in the country by achieving 2 million dollar rupees with the premieres, that too with consecutive films.

