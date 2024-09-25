Devara Interval Sequence: Koratala’s Poetic Massacre

Director Koratala Siva is known for coming up with action dramas but with a underlying subtle message about society. All his films would reflect the same. Now, he is coming up with a film titled Devara, starring NTR in the titular role. Interestingly, it is a heavy dose action drama with a lot of fight sequences but Koratala claims the violence to be beautiful.

“Particularly, the interval sequence is going to be a massacre but the fight sequence will be like a painting. Like how we showed in the teaser, the blood will complete the half moon a full moon. It looks poetic like a painting. Though there is blood and heavy action, we ensured that it looks beautiful on the screen. You don’t feel it like a violence since it organically formed from the story,” shared Koratala Siva.

On the other hand, the team is also confident that the ending twist of the first part would be a perfect lead for the second part and the fans would enjoy it in theatres. Koratala is hoping that the film would not disappoint the audiences like his last film Acharya.

Apart from NTR, the film also features Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and others in crucial roles. The film’s first part is releasing on the 27th of this month.

