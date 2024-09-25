Unanimous Positive Talk For Karthi’s Meiyazhagan In Tamil?

Karthi is known for action dramas as well as light hearted dramas. He is now coming up with a film titled Satyam Sundaram, directed by Prem Kumar of 96 fame. The film also features Aravind Swamy. The film reportedly reveals the bromance of Karthi and Aravind Swamy. The movie is winning big appreciation from Tamil critics already.

The film’s Tamil version titled Meiyazhagan is releasing on the 27th of this month. The Telugu version will release with the delay of a day. Interestingly, the team opted for press shows in Tamilnadu and the leading journalists watched the film.

As of now, the entire Tamil media fraternity gave thumbs up for the film, calling it the best heartwarming drama of the year. The director Prem Kumar already proved himself that he would handle emotions well. Similarly, it worked out in the latest film as well.

The critics are complimenting the unique script selection of Karthi. The best part is that the entire story happens in a single night and the drama has been captured beautifully. If the Telugu version also picks up a positive word of mouth, it will be another hit for Karthi.

