MK Stalin Renames Kamdar Nagar as SP Balasubrahmanyam Road

SP Balasubrahmanyam needs no introduction to the music lovers and the movie buffs. He is a part of every household and will remain alive in the hearts of everyone. Now, as a tribute to him, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that the road where his house stood will be named after him. Stalin made this announcement on the fourth death anniversary of the singer.

With a career spanning 5 decades in the film industry, and having recorded 40000+ songs in 16 languages, SPB is known for his unique voice culture. He crooned songs in many languages across the globe.

A statement from the CM’s office said, “Singing more than 40,000 songs in various languages, raining music on the hearts of Tamil people for more than half a century with his melodious voice, composing music for many films, acting in films and being a multi-talented artist, the Padma Shri of the Union Government, Padma Vibhushan awardee and loved one of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, S.P. Balasubrahmanyam left us on September 25 in 2020. Even though time separated him, he is still in our hearts. To add to his fame, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced that the Main Road of Nungambakkam Kamdar Nagar, where he lived, will be named ‘S.P. Balasubrahmanyam Salai (Road)’.”

Stalin also wrote, “As one of the millions of fans of Balu, I am happy and proud to announce that on his #SPBalasubrahmanyam anniversary, the main road of Kamdar Nagar, where he lived, will be named “S.B.Balasubramaniam Road”.”

