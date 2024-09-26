Inside Story: Why Brahmarambha 1AM Show Cancelled?

NTR’s Devara will hit screens across the globe tomorrow. Koratala Siva is the film’s director. The makers have planned an amazing release for the film in and outside the Telugu states. Meanwhile, the fans are excited for the 1 AM shows that will be premiered in Telugu states. However, the show was canceled at the Mallikarjuna-Brahmarambha theatre complex in KPHB, Hyderabad.

Although no official version is available regarding the show’s cancellation, the inside news is that there has been a conflict of interest between the distributor and the theatre management. According to reports, the theatre management wanted to cash in on the NTR and film craze by seeking a big share of the profits.

The Kukaktpally Brahmarambha-Mallikarjuna theatre complex is considered a sentiment for all Nandamuri fans. Many of the movies featuring Nandamuri heroes had a successful run in the theatres, and it is sad to see Devara not having the 1 AM show. Lookalike theatre management wants to cashin the craze of Nandamuri sentiment.

On the flip side, it is not a wise move to cash the craze in this manner. Gone are those days when there would be limited benefits/special shows. If not this theatre complex, Hyderabad city has many more shows that fans would opt for. So, with a lot of theatres available for the special shows, expecting revenue beyond a point is definitely a foolish move.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯