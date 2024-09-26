Mutual Banners: A Positive Trend in Tollywood

NTR’s Devara is the movie of this week as it gears up for a grand release tomorrow. The film, directed by Koratala Siva, features Janvhi Kapoor as the female lead. The team is busy with the grand pre-release arrangements. The Telugu states will be witnessing several special shows starting at 1 AM. Meanwhile, the infamous Sandhya theatre is witnessing a healthy fan trend.

Allu Arjun’s fans have come forward, erecting the banners, wishing NTR and team Devara on account of their film’s release tomorrow. Usually, we see the same hero’s fans erecting the banners at theatres. Rarely do we see other fans also taking part in this tradition.

The other day, Devara distributor penned an open letter to all the fans, urging them to put an end to fan wars. The message seems to have gone to the fans, and they decided to exchange positive vibes. Not just that, many other actors are also posting best wishes to team Devara on social media, which could push the fans to follow a similar approach.

On the flip side, Koratala Siva was supposed to do a film with Allu Arjun but it was called off. Later, Siva approached NTR and collaborated on Devara, which will have a release in two parts.

