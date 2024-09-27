NTR Breaks Rajamouli’s MYTH – Confirms SS Karthikeya

There is a myth in the Telugu film industry that the actors who work with SS Rajamouli will score a miserable flop in their immediate venture. This has become true for NTR, Prabhas, Ram Charan and other actors. However, NTR finally broke this myth by gaining a hit talk for his latest release Devara.

SS Rajamouli’s son Karthikeya himself was vocal about this myth today on X. Earlier, NTR worked with Rajamouli for Simhadri, Student No. 1, Yamadonga and RRR. However, NTR scored flops with Subbu, Andhrawala and Kantri after working with Rajamouli. But this time, NTR broke this myth.

“23 years of MYTH. Finally it was broken where it all began by the MAN HIMSELF on the SAME DAY again. Growing up watching him closely and now witnessing his wonders is what makes him so special to Telugu cinema. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 Absolutely Speechless. I’ve been screaming to say this. For all the fans.. this is the gift he’s given us to celebrate… #Devara – THE BIGGEST MASS CELEBRATION IN CINEMA… And now the madness itself will speak. ALL HAIL THE TIGER” wrote Karthikaya on X.

RRR was Rajamouli’s last film and when Ram Charan appeared in Acharya, many opined that even Charan could not break the myth as he scored a flop. But now, it looks like the myth does not exist anymore.

23 years of MYTH…

Finally it was broken where it all began by the MAN HIMSELF on the SAME DAY again. Growing up watching him closely and now witnessing his wonders is what makes him so special to Telugu cinema. 🙏🏻🙏🏻



Absolutely Speechless…

I’ve been screaming to say this…… pic.twitter.com/ZGr4AakzSF — S S Karthikeya (@ssk1122) September 27, 2024

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯