Devara: Fire Accident At Sudarshan 35mm

“Man of the Masses” Jr NTR’s latest film Devara has hit the screens worldwide today amidst huge anticipation and expectations. Shows started across Telugu states last night at 1 am and the movie is generating a positive response from the audience. Generally, whenever a star hero’s film gets released, fans do a lot of hungama at theatres. But their over-enthusiasm may lead to accidents in theatres sometimes.

One such incident happened at Sudarshan 35 mm theatre at RTC X Roads in Hyderabad today. While fans were celebrating on theatre premises, NTR’s cut-out caught fire and was burnt immediately, causing heavy flames within no time. The Fire Department entered the scene promptly and got the situation back in control. Fortunately, no one got injured in this mishap.

It is reported that the firecrackers sparked a flame among the garlands on the cutout, causing it to catch fire. The videos of the incident went viral on social media. Coming back to the film, Devara is directed by Koratala Siva. It features Saif Ali Khan, Srikanth and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles.

Tags Devara Sudharshan

