Daavudi Song: Major Euphoria Missing In Theatres

Today marks the much-anticipated release of Junior NTR’s film Devara, directed by Koratala Siva. The movie has generated significant excitement among fans, especially since it features NTR in a lead role after a six-year hiatus.

Running for 3 hours and 17 minutes, some scenes were trimmed to enhance pacing, leading to the omission of the key song Daavudi, which has become a hot topic among fans.

The Daavudi song, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, was highly anticipated for its catchy beats and vibrant dance sequences featuring Junior NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. While the song gained popularity on social media, it was notably absent from the theatrical release in India.

Some IMAX versions include Daavudi during the end credits, leaving many viewers puzzled about why it was excluded from the main feature. No doubt, euphoria for this song, to watch it on the screen and shake a leg on the floor, would have been different.

As Devara hits theaters, advance ticket sales have been remarkable, with many theaters reporting sold-out shows. The film is expected to perform exceptionally well at the box office due to its blend of action and drama, along with Junior NTR’s star power. While audiences are excited for NTR’s return, the absence of the Daavudi song has left a notable gap for fans.

