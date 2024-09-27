Kalki 2898 AD To Be Screened At Busan Film Festival

Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD emerged as a blockbuster with a unique concept of Kalki and a convincing narrative. Nag Ashwin won accolades for the idea and making.

In yet another appreciation of Kalki 2898 AD, the movie is being screened at the 29th edition of the Busan International Film Festival. Kalki 2898 AD will be screened at the biggest outdoor theater of BIFF on October 8 and 9.

The 2024 Busan International Film Festival will run from October 2 to 11.

The big-budget film was produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and was directed by Nag Ashwin. Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone appeared in the lead roles. Kalki amassed over 1200 crore rupees globally.

