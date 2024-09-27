What A Pic: Balayya, Chiru & Venky On Stage

An interesting picture was captured at an awards event last night which was graced by the likes of Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Venkatesh, and others.

At the IIFA Utsavam event in Dubai, Balayya and Chiru shared a warm hug and this picture was captured by the shutterbugs. Both Chiru and Balayya are in a super happy mood here and this pic has struck a chord with the mega and Nandamuri followers base.

The two reputed veterans are seen donning two piece suits and they look great in the same. This really is a special pic for both sets of fans.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯