About Last Night! Cinema Legends & Rising Stars At IIFA Utsavam

It was all the glamor and glitter last night at the Etihad Arena in Debai for the famous film award ceremony IIFA Utsavam 2024.

The superstars from South Indian film industry joined the event. Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna and Venkatesh enthralled the crowd with their presence on the big stage together.

AIshwarya Rai, AR Rahman, Vikram, Mani Ratnam, Nani, Suhasini, Raashi Khanna, Rakul Preet, Samantha, Kriti Sanon among others joined the award ceremony.

