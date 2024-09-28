Devara Storm in USA: $3.7 Million+

Devara Storm is going strong across the globe. The film, directed by Koratala Siva, stars NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and others in the lead roles. It is performing well in Telugu states and also opened well in the USA. As per the official update from the team, the film collected more than 172 crore rupees gross on the first day of its release.

Simultaneously, the movie is doing well in the USA. The distributors planned a perfect release for the film in the US. The team promoted the film aggressively and even NTR is currently in the US.

As per the trade sources, the movie collected a revenue of a gross of $3.7 Million+ in premieres. The film is still going strong and is expected to score a double amount by the end of the first weekend. The team is happy with this exceptional response.

Saif Ali Khan played the lead antagonist in the film. The film is bankrolled by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts.

