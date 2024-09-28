Teja Sajja Grabbed All The Attention At IIFA

This year’s IIFA Awards at Abu Dhabi marked a notable occasion with Teja Sajja stepping into the role of host for the first time, and he did not disappoint. With Rana co-hosting, the event saw numerous guests across the country. However, Teja grabbed all the attention with his captivating presence, and great sense of humour.

Teja who scored his first solo hit with Zombie Reddy attained first Pan India success with HanuMan. The spectators showed special interest to capture selfies with Teja Sajja, which shows his growing fame and craze.

Dressed in a stylish attire, Teja set the stage on fire with his hosting. His impeccable timing and sharp wit impressed many, making the night unforgettable for everyone involved. He interacted warmly with fellow artists, and also the audience. Teja’s first-time hosting at IIFA was a resounding success.

Currently, Teja Sajja is working on his Super Yodha movie Mirai.

