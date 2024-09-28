Lavanya clicks a Uber cool and candid Varun Tej

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are the cutest couple of the Tollywood. They look so good together that many want to see them posting regularly but the couple share very few yet cute candids every now and then.

Recently, Lavanya clicked this Uber cool and candid click of Varun Tej. In coat suit, he looks stunningly handsome and charming, doesn’t he? On top of all, he looks to be in a playful mood and really happy. And he is aiming to shoot a bullseye with great passion and purpose.

As they say, only wife can bring out a candid side of her husband, Lavanya could only click such a pic of Varun. On the films front, the shoot of Varun’s upcoming movie Matka, is going on at a rapid pace and the promotional work will start soon.

