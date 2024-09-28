Ram Charan electrifies in foottapping ‘Ra Macha Macha’ promo

Ram Charan’s highly anticipated political drama Game Changer, directed by the visionary Shankar Shanmugam, is generating immense buzz. The film’s promotional campaign has officially kicked off, thrilling fans and movie lovers alike.

Today, the makers unveiled the promo for the second single, titled “Ra Macha Macha” in Telugu and Tamil, and “Dam Tu Dikhaja” in Hindi. With lyrics penned by Vivek (Tamil) and Kumaar (Hindi), and renowned lyricist Ananth Sriram writing the Telugu version, the song promises to be a trilingual musical treat. Composed by the ever-talented Thaman and brought to life by the high-energy vocals of Nakash Aziz, the track is already creating a wave of excitement.

The promo showcases Ram Charan in his element, delivering electrifying dance moves that have left fans eagerly awaiting the full song. His charisma, combined with the pulsating beats and powerful voice of Nakash Aziz, promises a dynamic and exhilarating experience. The lavish sets and stunning visuals, paired with Thaman’s thumping drums, add an extra layer of grandeur to the promo.

Set for release on September 30, “Ra Macha Macha” stands out as a vibrant tribute to India’s rich cultural heritage. Choreographed by the renowned Ganesh Acharya, the song features an eclectic mix of classical, folk, and contemporary dance styles. Over 1,000 folk dancers from across India join Ram Charan, adding to the song’s spectacle and showcasing the nation’s diverse dance traditions.

Game Changer, slated for release in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, is set to be a nationwide sensation, catering to Ram Charan’s massive fanbase across India. The film’s thrilling narrative, visually stunning sequences, and high-energy music make it a true mass entertainer.

Ram Charan’s dual-role performance promises to be a showstopper, complemented by the stellar Kiara Advani and Anjali, who bring depth and charm to their characters. The ensemble cast also features powerhouse performers such as Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil, and Naveen Chandra, all contributing to this cinematic spectacle.

Produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, Game Changer is being crafted with meticulous attention to detail, with high production values ensuring it will be a memorable and prestigious project. With its powerful storytelling and star-studded performances, the film is poised to make a lasting impact on Indian cinema.

