Talk of the Town: NTR Outshines Other Pan-India Stars

It has been more than 24 hours since Devara has hit the theatres and the movie has had a monstrous day 1 at the global box office, picking up collections grossing upto ₹172 crore. This is Jr NTR’s second consecutive pan-India film after RRR and in the larger scheme of things, it is one of the actor’s first major steps towards national stardom.

This is not unprecedented. Prabhas and Allu Arjun are now household names across the country, with their films running to packed halls everywhere. But NTR Jr has one trick up his sleeve that his fellow illustrious contemporaries cannot boast of having. That is his multilingual skills.

During the promotions of RRR itself, we could see shades of NTR Jr’s ease at speaking in multiple languages, with compilations of the actor speaking in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and even Malayalam and Japanese going viral. And now, thanks to Devara’s wide release in Hindi, he may be able to so many hearts with just the way he talks in Hindi.

Jr NTR is extremely comfortable in Hindi, due to his upbringing in Hyderabad. Add this with his charm and natural extroversion, and you have an understanding of why he Is slowly becoming popular up north. Prabhas is loved by all, but him being an introvert hurts his chances of becoming a bigger star up north in the long run.

Allu Arjun and Ram Charan can understand and speak Hindi, but they are not extremely comfortable with the language. Allu Arjun even gets his voice dubbed by Sanket Mhatre and Shreyas Talpade. So compared to the present crop of rising pan-India stars from TFI, NTR Jr might just have the best chance of becoming a big star up north due to his proficiency in Hindi. The release of Devara, and later, War 2 will cement his stardom for good and make him a pan-India darling.

