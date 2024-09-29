Tamil Nadu Deputy CM: Udhaynidhi Stalin

Tamil Nadu’s Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has been appointed Deputy Chief Minister. The announcement was made last evening, and this is a major development in Tamilnadu politics. In addition to his current role overseeing sports, Udhayanidhi has been given the Planning and Development portfolio.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin recommended to Governor RN Ravi that Udhayanidhi be designated as Deputy Chief Minister with expanded responsibilities, and the approval has been given. The swearing-in ceremony will be taking place today.

Udhayanidhi, a 46-year-old actor-turned-politician, represents the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency. He entered politics before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, taking on a state-wide tour as the DMK’s youth wing leader. Following DMK’s win in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, he was assigned the youth welfare and sports development portfolio.

Udhanidhi is also active in film distribution and production. He was last seen in the film Mamannan, which was released last year. The word is that he may nit act frequently but will continue to work as a distributor.

