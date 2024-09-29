Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Sonia Akula Evicted?

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 is heading towards an interesting fourth week, with Sonia Akula reportedly being eliminated. According to leaks, Sonia, who gained fame from Ram Gopal Varma’s film Corona Virus, is said to be leaving the house due to receiving the fewest votes.

Ever since she stepped in, Sonia Akula has claimed to be the lady tiger in the house. But her game revolves around two contestants, Nikhil and Pruthvi. The trio has ganged up against the entire house, and Nikhil, the title favourite, is completely influenced by Sonia.

From her early confrontations with Bebakka over a cooker issue to clashes with Shekhar Basha, Nabeel, Yashmi, Aditya, and others, Sonia’s presence in the house was marked by heated arguments rather than strong gameplay, which led to a negative perception among the viewers. Even on Saturday’s episode, Nagarjuna clearly exposed Sonia’s double standards and how she influenced Nikhil and Pruthvi.

There were also rumors about a potential double elimination this week. However, based on the most recent leaks, it appears that only Sonia will be eliminated. The official confirmation is expected in the Sunday episode on September 29.

