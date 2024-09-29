Shine Tom Chacko Failed To Shine In Devara

Shine Tom Chacko is one of the popular actors in the Malayalam film industry. The talented actor is also cranky at times and is popular for his social media appearances and some unique promotions. The actor worked as an assistant director in the past and recently made his debut with the Telugu film Dasara. Now, he recently acted in the film Devara.

When Shine Tom was roped in to play the crucial role in Devara, everyone were in an opinion that his performance would be a major highlight in the film. With the film featuring the actors Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Ajay, and most of all, NTR, Tom Shine’s addition assured the fans that he would play something unique in the film.

However, Shine Tom could not meet the expectations and he failed to shine in the movie. Unfortunately, Koratala Siva failed to design a unique role for Chacko and he hardly mouthed any dialogues. Although he was present throughout the film, he failed to make an impressive mark. He is a part of Kalaiarasan’s gang but do not have a proper character arc.

People expect something from him when he is a part of biggie, especially like that of Devara but the director failed to utilise the actor in Tom Chacko leaving everyone disappointed. Any Telugu actor could also have easily replaced him but at least in the second part, we expect him to perform well.

