‘I Spoke About the Character, Not Prabhas’

Noted Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi made controversial comments about Rebel Star Prabhas in an interview on a YouTube channel about a month ago.

Speaking about Prabhas’s upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD, Arshad said, “Prabhas, I am really sad; why was he… he was like a joker?” This statement did not sit well with Prabhas fans and various members of the Telugu film fraternity.

Actors Nani and Sudheer Babu openly condemned Arshad’s remarks. Kalki’s director, Nag Ashwin, took to X and wrote, “Arshad saab (sir) should have chosen his words better… but it’s ok… sending Buji toys for his kids… I will work hard so tweets that Prabhas was the best ever in K2.”

Last night, at IIFA’s green carpet, Arshad was asked about the backlash for his statements. In response, he said, “I spoke about the character, not the person. He (Prabhas) is a brilliant actor and he has proved himself again and again, and we know about it.”

He further added that the audience will be heartbroken when good actors are given bad characters.

