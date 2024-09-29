Alia Bhatt’s Jigra To Release In Telugu

Alia Bhat gained popularity in the Telugu states with her performance in the film RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli. Cashing in on that craze, she is now hoping to have a market for herself in Telugu, which is why she is bringing her next film, Jigra, to Telugu as well. The film is scheduled for a grand release on October 11th and will be available in Telugu and Hindi on the same day.

The team wants to ensure the dubbing is done properly for the film, so Asian Suresh Entertainments, which recently dubbed Satyam Sundaram in Telugu, has acquired the Telugu distribution rights.

Team Jigra officially confirmed the movie’s Telugu release and plans to release the Telugu trailer on Sunday. The Hindi trailer already revealed the film’s core theme and assured fans and audiences that it would be a content-oriented film.

Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra stars Alia Bhatt and Vednag Raina in lead roles, with Aditya Nanda, Sobhita Dhulipalla, Manoj Pahwa, and Rahul Ravindran in pivotal roles. Alia Bhatt is also one of the producers, along with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shaheen Bhatt, and Soumen Mishra, under the Dharma Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions banners.

