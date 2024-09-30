Opinion: Devara Is Not Koratala Siva’s Best Work

NTR’s Devara is one of the most anticipated films in Telugu cinema. It marks several significant milestones, including Janhvi Kapoor’s debut as the female lead and NTR’s second collaboration with director Koratala Siva. As the film hit the screens, it opened to positive responses, with the director expressing excitement over the reception and welcoming the feedback that Devara is his best work.

During a press meeting on release day, Koratala Siva shared his happiness: “I have received many calls, and everyone is praising me for Devara, which they say is my best work. It brings me immense joy, and I thank NTR garu, Kalyan Ram garu, and the entire team for supporting me.”

While Devara has been appreciated for its technical brilliance and visual appeal, in terms of content, it falls short of the expectations set by Koratala’s earlier blockbusters. Though Siva’s talent shines through, Devara doesn’t quite match the standard of his previous films, and it may not be considered his best work.

Koratala Siva made a name for himself in the industry with his debut film, Mirchi, starring Prabhas. The movie presented a fresh side of Prabhas and showcased Koratala’s storytelling prowess. Though the plot of Mirchi wasn’t new, the execution was novel, making it a stylish action drama that struck a chord with audiences.

Koratala carved out a unique space for himself in Telugu cinema by blending commercial elements with social messages. His films, such as Srimanthudu and Bharat Ane Nenu, starring Mahesh Babu, were notable for their village adoption and political accountability themes. These films were both critical and commercial successes, as Koratala managed to connect with urban and rural audiences.

His first collaboration with NTR was in Janatha Garage, which revolved around the theme of protecting nature. Later, in Acharya, Koratala focused on safeguarding temples. These films solidified his reputation as a filmmaker who could incorporate socially relevant messages into mass entertainers.

However, Devara seems to stray from the formula that made Koratala’s earlier works stand out. It is touted as a two-part film, with the first installment leaning heavily into commercial territory. Unfortunately, the signature Koratala touch—where a clear, socially relevant theme is woven into the narrative—is missing.

In Devara, the storyline centers on NTR’s character attempting to prevent weapons from being hijacked by his own people, but the message gets overshadowed by action sequences and formulaic commercial elements. As a result, Devara comes across as a routine commercial entertainer, lacking the clear thematic focus that was a hallmark of Koratala’s previous films.

Earlier projects like Srimanthudu or Janatha Garage had easily understandable themes, but Devara struggles to deliver a similarly cohesive narrative. Despite these shortcomings, the film is held together by NTR’s powerful performance and Anirudh’s impressive background score, which help mask some of Koratala’s execution flaws.

It’s hoped that the director will take constructive feedback from Devara: Part 1 and refine his approach for the second part. Koratala Siva remains one of the most talented and sensible filmmakers in Telugu cinema, and fans hope to see him push his own boundaries and continue to deliver impactful, commercially successful films in the future.

