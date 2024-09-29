Nani’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is trending #1 all over India

Natural Star Nani has delivered a huge blockbuster with Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. The movie crossed Rs.100 crores gross collections at the box office and became one of the top grossers of Telugu Cinema in 2024.

Now, the movie is streaming on Netflix marking its OTT release. Within few days of its release, the movie is trending on Number one position in India.

This marks a huge achievement for a Telugu film and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is continuing its blockbuster successful run even on OTT.

SJ Suryah, Priyanka Mohan are receiving praises for their performances along with Natural Star Nani. The movie is written and directed by Vivek Athreya and produced by DVV Danayya.

