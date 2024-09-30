Satya Dev, Dhananjaya’s Zebra Teaser: Novel Idea

Hero Satya Dev will be seen sharing screen space with Daali Dhananjaya in a crime and action thriller Zebra directed by Eashvar Karthic. The film’s release date was announced recently through a spectacular motion poster. Natural Star Nani unveiled the film’s teaser just a while ago.

Introducing all the lead characters through this teaser is a novel idea, offering a glimpse into the world of Zebra. Satya Dev does a white-collar job with seemingly sly demeanor, while Priya Bhavani Shankar is his love interest. Dhananjaya portrays a menacing main antagonist, while Sunil and Sathyaraj add a layer of wit to their roles as cunning baddies.

Adding to the intrigue, the teaser features elements like a chess game, bikes, cars, ship, aeroplane, cash, etc. The highlight, however, is the humorous exchange of a Wi-Fi password between Sathyaraj, Satya Dev, and Satya.

Produced by Padmaja Films Private Ltd and Old Town Pictures banners, the movie has cinematography by Satya Ponmar, and music by Ravi Basrur who added depth with their fine works.

The teaser makes a lasting impression with a fresh approach in narrating the story. The movie is up for release on October 31st for Diwali.

