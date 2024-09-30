NTR Fights With Wife In This Aspect

Jr NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi are one of the adorable couples in Tollywood. NTR prefers maintaining a private family life and thus, people didn’t know much about his wife or children. Meanwhile, Tarak revealed an interesting thing about him and his wife on a talk show.

NTR, along with Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, recently participated in Netflix’s The Kapil Sharma Show. During the show, Archana Puran Singh asked NTR about the small issues that led to fights between him and his wife at home. NTR immediately replied, “AC.” He explained that he and his wife often argue about the air conditioning.

NTR stated that he won’t compromise on this issue and added that he always wins this argument. He explained that he wins because his wife is the sweetest and doesn’t want to create conflicts over such minor matters. This clip is now going viral on social media, endearing people to this cute tidbit of NTR’s life.

On the other side, NTR’s recent film Devara is having a great run at the box office and is set to become one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema this year.

