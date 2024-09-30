Proud Moment For This Bollywood Actor

Veteran actor and senior politician Mithun Chakraborty will be honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest recognition given to a film personality in India. He will be presented the award at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony on Oct 8, 2024.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took to X to announce the news. He tweeted, “Mithun Da’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! Honoured to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has decided to award legendary actor, Sh. Mithun Chakraborty Ji for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema. To be presented at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony on Oct 8, 2024.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Mithun on this achievement and called him a cultural icon. “Delighted that Shri Mithun Chakraborty Ji has been conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, recognizing his unparalleled contributions to Indian cinema. He is a cultural icon, admired across generations for his versatile performances. Congratulations and best wishes to him,” Modi wrote.

Mithun works mainly in Hindi and Bengali cinema. In Telugu, he was seen in the 2015 film Gopala Gopala. He was conferred with Padma Bhushan earlier this year.

