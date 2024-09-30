Devara’s Rampage At The Box Office

There is no stopping for Jr NTR’s Devara at the box office. The film exceeded everyone’s expectations and broke all existing theatrical records.

NTR once again proved his mass stamina by pulling off a sensational start to the film. Not only in the domestic market but Devara is having a sensational run overseas too.

According to the official reports by the producers, Devara grossed more than Rs. 243 crores in the first two days of its release. It is expected to add more than 100 crores on its third day as well.

The official box office figures for the third day are expected to be out soon. As per reports, Devara collected more than 87 crores in Telugu states within three days and recovered 70% already.

The film is dominating North America’s box office as well. As per stats, Devara collected more than $4.5 million within three days of its release. It was noted that around 100 theatres are not playing the film today due to weather impact. Still, it is going strong in North America.

On the whole, Devara is creating new records at the box office and it is expected to continue its glorious run in the coming weeks too due to the Dasara holidays.

