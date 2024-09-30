Raa Macha Macha Song – Catchy Tune With Charan’s Energetic Dance

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan’s Gamechanger is one of the exciting films in Telugu for which the fans are eagerly waiting. Director Shankar is busy with the post-production works of the film. Interestingly, the makers of Gamechanger dropped the second single, Raa Macha Macha from the film. Fortunately, the song is a catchy number and a welcoming move from the team to keep the audiences excited.

The promo launched a couple of days ago impressed the fans already but are worried how Ram Charan will be presented on the screen. Meanwhile, the catchy tune of Thaman and Ram Charan’s energetic dance moves is a match well.

Shankar picturized the song in a grand manner and the scale looks very big. Anantha Sriram penned the lyrics while Nakash Aziz crooned it perfectly. Along with the Telugu version, the makers also released the Hindi version Dum Tu Dhikaja. The song’s Tamil version also will be out soon.

Kiara Advani plays the leading lady in the film. SJ Suryah, Anjali, Srikanth, Sunil, Naveen Chandra, Jayaram, Subhaleka Sudhakar, and others are also a part of the film.

