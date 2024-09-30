Viral: Aishwarya Rai Touching Balakrishna’s Feet

Iconic actress Aishwarya Rai has been taking away all this year’s awards for her film Ponniyin Selvan. Just a few days ago, she won the Filmfare award for her performance in Ponniyin Selvan 2. Now, she won the IIFA award too. The IIFA awards ceremony was held last weekend in Abu Dhabi.

Aishwarya Rai was presented with the Best Actress (Tamil) for her performance in the movie Ponniyin Selvan. Nandamuri Balakrishna handed over this award on this stage. Meanwhile, while receiving the award, Aishwarya respectfully touched Balakrishna’s feet. The clipping of this gesture is now going viral all over social media.

Wow!! Surprised at her gestures👌🏻👌🏻

Aishwarya rai taking blessings of Balayya.. pic.twitter.com/TaMKZRNOJ4 — G3 (@gayatri008_16) September 28, 2024

People are commending Aishwarya for her courteous gesture. Recently, she also made her daughter Aaradhya touch the feet of Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar. With these respectful gestures, Aishwarya Rai is winning the hearts of netizens.

Ponniyin Selvan remains as one of the landmark films in Aishwarya’s career where she played a dual role. She pulled off both roles effortlessly and received wide acclaim. Directed by Mani Ratnam, this movie featured Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha and Vikram in other lead roles.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯