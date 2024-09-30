18 Minutes Trimmed for Karthi’s New Film

Karthi’s Meiyazhagan is the latest release in Tamil and it was dubbed to Telugu with the title Satyam Sundaram. Prem Kumar is the director of the movie and the movie narrated the tale revolving around human relationships. However, despite the film gaining a positive talk, one complaint against the film is regarding the duration.

The movie’s original runtime is 2 hours 57 minutes but then the makers decided to trim it now. After carefully analysing the feedback from different corners, the team decided to trim the film close to 18 minutes to make it more engaging.

The trimmed version of Meiyazhagan is running in theatres from today and then, it is being heard that a similar treatment will be given to Satyam Sundaram as well. An official confirmation on the same is awaited.

Aravind Swamy, Karthi, Sri Divya, Raj Kiran, Jaya Prakash, Saran, and Devadharshini have played crucial roles in the film.

Related

Tags Satyam Sundaram

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯