NTR – The Saviour of Flop Directors

Jr NTR once had a reputation for working with hit directors. However, he did not taste success in this approach and even faced criticism. Lately, he has changed his approach and started choosing directors who were facing a low phase in their careers and turning their fortunes around.

To begin with, NTR revived his career with Temper, directed by Puri Jagannadh, who was struggling after a series of flops. Then, he teamed up with Sukumar, who was reeling from the failure of 1: Nenokkadine, and delivered a hit with Nannaku Prematho.

After Sardaar Gabbar Singh was bombed, NTR worked with K.S. Ravindra (Bobby) on Jai Lava Kusa, another success.

Similarly, Trivikram Srinivas, fresh off the failure of Agnyaathavaasi, bounced back with the blockbuster Aravinda Sametha starring NTR.

Now, Koratala Siva is the latest addition to the list of flop directors who were brought to success by NTR.

Koratala Siva’s last film, Acharya, was a massive disaster. Despite that, NTR trusted him with Devara. Though the movie received some mixed reviews, it didn’t affect its box office performance.

The film has been a strong performer, particularly through its opening weekend, and shows no signs of flopping. This further strengthens NTR’s reputation as someone who brings hits to directors who have previously faced failures.

However, at the moment, NTR signed a film with Prashanth Neel who tasted a hit with his previous film Salaar: Part 1.

