Where is Star Reviewer Mahesh Babu?

It is no secret that Mahesh Babu is an avid cinema-goer. In fact, he has the famous reputation of being the star film reviewer of Tollywood as he has the habit of watching new releases and sharing his positive reviews immediately after on social media.

However, for the time being, Mahesh is keeping mum on one of Tollywood’s biggest outings of 2024 – Devara. It has been three days since the release of Devara but Mahesh hasn’t tweeted on the film yet.

Earlier this month, Mahesh shared his review of Mathu Vadalara 2, the very next day after the release and his speed amused many. Hence, people expected him to deliver a speedy review of Devara after watching it but he is keeping them waiting.

Mahesh is good friends with Jr NTR and the latter fondly refers to him as “Mahesh Anna”. Also, Mahesh did two films with Koratala Siva, Bharath Ane Nenu and Srimanthudu. He had already said Koratala Siva is one of his dearest filmmakers in Tollywood. So there’s every reason in this world for Mahesh to watch Devara and share his trademark tweet on the same.

So it is only going to be a matter of time before star reviewer Mahesh gets on his way and posts his review of Devara on social media. Needless to say, NTR’s other good friend, Allu Arjun might also follow this suit sooner or later.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯