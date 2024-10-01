‘The End’ for Wall Posters In Hyderabad

Wall Poster is one of the cheapest and easiest ways of taking movies to the public. For decades, wall posters served as an effective tool for promotion in the movie industry. Even after social media and technology advancements, theatre owners are still banking on wall posters to take the films to the public. However, the trend is inching towards meeting an end in Hyderabad.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) announced a Friday ban on unauthorized posters, wall writings, cutouts, and flexis. It will apply to all public and private establishments throughout the city immediately. The GHMC officials sent public notices to everyone and also mentioned that they would levy heavy penalties on those who failed to comply.

The GHMC also holds meetings with the theatre owners and printing establishments to convey the message, and the deputy commissioner has been assigned to convene discussions.

The notice highlights the importance of preserving Hyderabad’s aesthetic appeal through strict measures to maintain the cleanliness of compound walls and public spaces.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯