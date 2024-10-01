Rajinikanth Health Bulletin Is Out!

As reported last night, Superstar Rajinikanth was rushed to Apollo Hospital in Chennai after he complained of mild discomfort in his chest. The initial communication was that Rajini was stable and there’s nothing to worry.

Now, Apollo Hospitals have issued a media communication on the latest medical condition of superstar and this is more assuring. It has been confirmed that Rajini had a swelling his main blood vessel leaving his heart and a stent has been placed to treat the condition.

“Mr. Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, on 30th September 2024. He had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart (Aorta), which was treated by a nonsurgical, transcatheter method.”

“Senior Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Sai Satish placed a stent in the aorta completely sealing off the swelling (Endovascular Repair). We would like to let his well-wishers and fans know that the procedure went, as planned. Mr. Rajinikanth is stable and is doing well. He should be home in two days.” The statement from Apollo read.

Rajini will be discharged in a couple of days and he should be back in action not too far from now.

