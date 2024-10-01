What Is Public Talk On ‘Raa Macha Macha’ Song?

The newly released song “Raa Macha Macha” from Ram Charan’s upcoming film “Game Changer” is catching attention and the makers are pumping up a lot about it.

With the likes of SJ Suryah and actor Srikanth taking to various occasions to showcase Charan’s hook-step to the world, many are wondering what the true public talk about the song is like.

Directed by Shankar, composed by SS Thaman and choreographed by Ganesh Acharya master, Raa Macha Macha song showcases impressive visuals and choreography, but many feel it lacks originality. The grandeur typical of Shankar’s work is evident, yet some viewers believe the song follows familiar patterns seen in previous hits, making it feel less fresh.

Despite being filmed in picturesque locations like Vizag, Mysore and other places, with almost 500 dancers visible in each frame, the song seems to have lost its distinct Telugu flavor.

Fans have noted that the traditional elements expected in a folk song are missing, while Shankar tried to merge many Indian cultures in the song through the background dancers.

Additionally, Thaman’s composition has been described as typical, with beats and sounds that mirror his earlier works rather than offering something new. While “Raa Macha Macha” is meant to be an energetic party anthem, some listeners feel that it does not fully capture the excitement they anticipated.

Overall, “Raa Macha Macha” has sparked discussions about its appeal and freshness, but then, fans are liking it big time. We have to see if the song will garner huge attention in the coming days as “Game Changer” approaches its release date on December 20, 2024.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯