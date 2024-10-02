Pooja Hegde Officially Onboards Vijay’s Last Film

Pooja Hegde, who has been going through a lean patch over the last couple of years, has bagged a big offer now. She is set to feature alongside Thalapathy Vijay in his next and probably the last film, Thalapathy 69. An official announcement about Pooja’s inclusion in the project was made just about a while ago.

“Bringing the stunning duo back to the big screen once again. We know you’ve already cracked it, but officially…Welcome onboard @hegdepooja,” wrote the film’s production house, KVN Productions, on social media.

Pooja worked earlier with Vijay in the film Beast. They featured together in the super hit chartbuster song, Arabic Kuthu aka Halamithi Habibo. Thus, their pair creates more hype around this new movie.

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol and Malayalam actor Mamitha Baiju are also playing key roles in the movie. Thalapathy 69 is being directed by H. Vinoth. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for it. As Vijay plans to get busy with politics from next year, this movie is presumably his last film.

