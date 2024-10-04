Mega Double Dhamaka During Dasara?

It has been a long time since we saw Megastar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan on the silver screen. While Chiranjeevi’s last film Bholaa Shankar released more than a year ago, it has been more than two and a half years since the release of Charan’s last films RRR and Acharya.

Currently, Chiru is busy with the work of Vishwambhara whereas Charan is shooting for Game Changer. Here is an interesting update about both the films. As per the industry reports, teasers of both these films may get released during the Dasara festive season.

The makers of both films are planning to unveil teasers during the festival. If the news becomes true, it will be a double dhamaka for mega fans. Already, Thaman confirmed on X yesterday that the Gamechanger teaser is confirmed for Dusshera.

Vishwambhara is directed by Vassishta of Bimbisara fame. Trisha is playing the female lead in this socio-fantasy thriller. On the other side, Game Changer is being directed by Shankar. This political drama features Kiara Advani as the leading lady. Vishwambhara is slated for Sankranthi release. Game Changer aims to hit the screens during this year’s Christmas.

