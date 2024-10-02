Samantha Is Higher Than Anyone: Chinmayi

Chinmayi Sripada, the voice of Samantha Ruth Prabhu for most of her movies is always the first when it comes to share views against those who comment against women. She is an ardent commentator of feminism and has now indirectly responded to the issue where Telangana minister Konda Surekha dragged actress Samantha into an irrelevant issue.

“I have been unfortunately watching the truly horrifying manner in which multiple individuals, Telugu youtube channels, media persons have been using Samantha’s name for their own mileage, agenda and to make money from click baits and views. End of the day all it proves is that they need her or her name to get the attention. Not the other way round. She will always be higher than anyone could even of dream of touching with a barge pole. Navaratri is a good time to wish they all combust in the actions of their own karma. Shubha Mahalaya.” she wrote on X.

Chinmayi and Samantha are considered best friends in the film industry. Ever since Chinmayi voiced for Ye Maya Chesave, their bond grew stronger.

Related

Tags Chinmayi Samantha Samantha Naga Chaitanya Divorce

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯