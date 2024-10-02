‘Woman Minister Turns Into A Demon’, Amala Tweets

A woman minister Konda Surekha’s ridiculous comments attracted huge criticism all over. The act of dragging personal lives for political mileage is denounced heavily by Samantha, Nagarjuna, and KTR among many others.

Earlier, Konda Surekha made absurd comments that KTR is behind the divorce of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya. She further said KTR is behind the heroines getting married early and even alleged drug abuse, blackmailing, and many more things.

The latest one to knock down Konda Surekha’s comments is Nagarjuna’s wife Amala Akkineni. In her first tweet in the last two years, Amala came down heavily on Konda Surekha for the latter’s comments.

Amala in her tweet wrote, ‘Shocked to hear a woman minister turn into a demon, conjuring evil fictions allegations, preying on decent citizens as fuel for a political war.

Madam Minister, do you rely and believe people with no decency to feed you utterly scandalous stories about my husband without an iota of shame or truth? This is really shameful.

If leaders lower themselves into the gutter and behave like criminals, what will happen to our country?

Mr Rahul Gandhiji, if you believe in human decency, please restrain your politicians and make your minister retract her venomous statements with an apology to my family. Protect the citizens of this country.’

Amala also tagged Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in the tweet.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯