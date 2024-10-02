‘Ridiculous And Shameful’ Naga Chaitanya Reacts

The Akkineni household is understandably vexed with the comments made by Konda Surekha and KTR being the reason behind Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s divorce. After Nagarjuna, Amala and Samantha, main man Naga Chaitanya has also responded to Konda Surekha’s comments as he called them ridiculous and shameful.

Chaitanya tweeted that divorce has been a painful process for him and he hadn’t spoken out about the various comments surrounding the same outcome of respect for his ex spouse Samantha.

Chay noted that the decision of divorce is easily one of the most painful and unfortunate life decisions one has to make. After a lot of thought, a mutual decision was made by him and my former spouse Samantha to part ways.

The Akkineni hero added, “however, there have been various baseless and completely ridiculous gossips on the matter so far. I have remained silent all this while out of deep respect for my earlier spouse as well as my family. Today, the claim made by Minister Konda surekha garu is not only false, it is absolutely ridiculous and unacceptable.”

Chaitanya called out those who use personal issues for political gains and asked them to refrain from the same as it’s a ‘Shameful’ act. With this, it’s evident that both Chaitanya and Samantha are gutted by the comments made by Konda Surekha today.

Related

Tags Konda Surekha KTR Samantha Naga Chaitanya

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯